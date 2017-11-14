Arts and Culture Calendar Weeks 6-9

Gob Squad: War and Peace

16th November

Nuffield Theatre

Gob Squad are a group of British and German artists. In this live video performance, they will tackle the whole of Tolstoy’s novel exploring themes of conflict both big and small.

National Theatre Live: Follies

16th November

The Dukes

Imelda Staunton stars in this revival of Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical, broadcast live from the National Theatre. NT Live is a fantastic initiative, and the opportunity to watch London theatre without the expense should not be missed.

LUTG: Chatroom

20th – 22nd November

The Playroom

The first of LUTG’s Michaelmas plays. Enda Walsh’s Chatroom follows five teenagers who meet on the internet, and how their interactions change their lives.

Aladdin

from 24th November

The Dukes

This year’s Christmas production at The Dukes. Set to be quality festive fare.

LUTG: The History Boys

24th – 26th November

Nuffield Theatre

A restaging of Alan Bennet’s classic play. It will be interesting to see what LUTG do with this production, given the familiarity of both the original play and the film.

Guys and Dolls

from 2nd December

Manchester Royal Exchange

A new revival of the classic musical which relocates the original setting to Harlem, changing the focus to life in Black America.