What’s in my Wardrobe?

What’s your favourite item in your wardrobe and why?

My favourite item is DEFINITELY my denim Tommy Hilfiger jacket that I purchased over the summer from the vintage store, COW. I absolutely adore anything retro and I was desperate for a new denim jacket so this was the perfect purchase! So easy to pair with essentially everything I wear; it gets worn so often I think it’s how my friends recognise me when I’m out and about. COW also reposted an image of me wearing the garment to their Instagram page (#claim2fame).

What’s the oldest item in your wardrobe?

The oldest item in my wardrobe is probably a t-shirt I bought from the first ever gig I went to. It was to see Corrinne Bailey Rae at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, I went with my mum for my 10th birthday. I don’t know why I still have it, it’s far too small for me now, but I guess it’s about the memory the garment holds rather than getting any wear out of it. Jack Savoretti was the support act for that gig and he’s had an amazing career since! I’m still a huge fan of both these artists.

What’s the most worn item in your wardrobe?

Ever since Lorde coined the wear of the classic white and black Adidas Superstars in her ‘Green Light’ video, I was hooked on the simple, yet stylish look they provided, and I wear them every day (I’m starting to feel a running trend with my style and how it becomes inspired by music). Whether it’s getting about during the day, or going on a night out, you can find me in my Superstars without a doubt.

What’s the biggest fashion mistake in your wardrobe?

I can’t say I have many fashion mistakes at the current time as my style transpires from what is a bit weird and quirky – I like to think I can make the strange work. I guess you could say my biggest fashion mishaps came from when I was younger and my own mother actually allowed me to be independent in such decisions. I remember I couldn’t go a day without going to school wearing either a bright neon orange or green head band (what was I thinking?). I remember when I also went through a phase during high school where I thought my black Helly Hansen coat was the best thing since sliced bread, god bless me.

What will you be buying next?

If my bank account could afford it, I’d certainly be buying every single vintage Tommy Hilfiger jacket in sight, but that’s what dreams are made of. I’m definitely into my culotte trousers at the moment and could do with a plain black pair for my collection. I’ve also recently bought a super cute mustard yellow jumper from Primark (£13 – a bargain!), so I’m hoping to extend my mustard yellow line in hopes to make my wardrobe more colourful and less black-looking.