October’s Hottest Tickets (Part 2)

The music scene in Manchester and the North West as a whole is incredibly vibrant at the moment, hundreds of gigs happen across the region every month, but it can be very difficult to decide on which artists are worthy of taking your hard-earned money… so here are some of the best gigs happening in the North West this week!

Tuesday 24th October

Fickle Friends, Off Bloom + Tonica at Gorilla, Manchester

£9 (DICE)

This is an excellent line-up and such good value for money! Fickle Friends are coming to Manchester in support of their new EP ‘Glue‘ and they’re joined by the awesome Danish electronic trio Off Bloom and local band Tonica. Don’t miss out!

Tuesday 24th October

BANKS at Manchester Academy

£24.75 (Venue website)

The Altar Tour is returning to Manchester! Off the back of her new single ‘Underdog‘, BANKS is coming back to the UK one more time and it’s set to be a hugely empowering and emotional evening.

Thursday 26th October

The Warehouse Project presents… Little Dragon at Manchester Academy

£19.50 (DICE)

Little Dragon are finally returning to Manchester in support of their latest album ‘Season High‘. Frontwoman Yukimi Nagano is such a unique vocalist and a quirky performer, prepare to be mindblown!

Saturday 28th October

Ibibio Sound Machine at Gorilla, Manchester

£14 (DICE)

After releasing new album ‘Uyai‘ earlier this year, there’s newfound hype surrounding the incredibly vibrant band, Ibibio Sound Machine. If you’re a fan of afrobeats and high energy performances, then this might just be the gig for you!