Your new favourite sport: American Football

Are you a fresher looking for something new? Look no further, because the American Football Society is the society for you. What other societies are entirely run by a dedicated student body of 8 people putting in up to 10 hours a week each to make sure your expectations and your experience are one and the same? With 25 positions and 55 slots on a full roster you are almost guaranteed to fit in somewhere, so American Football is the perfect introductory sport for those of all shapes and sizes. If you’re worried about the cost of taking up a Sport with a typically high financial barrier, rest assured that the club provides all members with pads and a helmet during training and games. With so many players and coaches focused on the same goals, the American football team is the perfect place for anybody looking to play a team sport.

Unlike most societies we have 2 social secretaries, who churn out unique and incredibly enjoyable socials every 2 weeks, so you are guaranteed to have a good time at least twice a week. Our first social this year will introduce you to your second home at Lancaster University – the Sugarhouse, which will be introduced towards the end of a themed pub crawl. I personally can’t think of a better way to join a society. With frequent joint socials with the cheerleaders you can quickly expand your social circle if that’s what you are looking for.

Furthermore, we have a sub-body of positional captains that can assist in your training, fitness and health if you are seeking to join a society that will test you physically. Be ready for a fast-paced and physical sport. These 7 students will teach you the ropes and will facilitate the running of the team and ensuring that the players they are responsible for receive the experience they are hoping to get.

In addition to all these exceptional merits to joining, we also have several non-playing roles which you may be more suited to your strengths as an individual, allowing you to take part and benefit from all the great things mentioned above while still feeling like you’re giving back to the club.

To summarise the American Football Society is a large society, for the students, run by the students, composed of students, who seek to create the perfect student experience. We are helped in this task by focused, committed and skilled coaches, alongside a dedicated alumni group, providing financial support amongst a multitude of other benefits. So this freshers week, why not get on board with one of the fastest growing sports in the UK and take up American Football.

For those who are willing to take up this fantastic opportunity, freshers trials are taking place on Saturday the 7th of October and Sunday the 8th of October, from 12-2 on the 3G astro-turf pitches near the bottom of campus. We hope to see you there!