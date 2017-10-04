October’s Hottest Tickets (Part 1)

The music scene in Manchester and the North West as a whole is incredibly vibrant at the moment, hundreds of gigs happen across the region every month, but it can be very difficult to decide on which artists are worthy of taking your hard-earned money… so here are some of the best gigs happening in Manchester and Lancashire this fortnight!

Monday 9th October

Astrid S at Gorilla, Manchester

£13.75 (Venue website)

Astrid S is like Zara Larsson, but better. Her brand of Norwegian pop is refreshing and some of her songs are filled with sass, such as ‘Such A Boy’, whilst others have a bit more emotional depth, like ‘Hurts So Good’. This is her debut Manchester headline show and since she hasn’t been here since supporting Troye Sivan in 2015, you should take this opportunity to see her in such an intimate venue before she starts topping the charts.

Thursday 12th October

Sundara Karma at Manchester Academy

£16.50 (Alt-Tickets)

The Reading quartet will be performing at Manchester Academy for the second time this month, after selling out another night at this prestigious venue. They’ve been wowing crowds across the UK and Europe over the summer, most notably with slots on the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury and a packed NME tent at Reading Festival. Their songs are anthemic and they’re being supported by another ace band, The Magic Gang, which makes this ticket excellent value for money.

Friday 13th October

Will Joseph Cook at LiVe, Preston

£10 (DICE)

After releasing his excellent debut album ‘Sweet Dreamer’ earlier this year, Will Joseph Cook blessed us with the addition of a Preston date to his UK tour. If you’re concerned about how to get back to campus afterwards, the last train back to Lancaster is at 23:13, so you don’t have to worry about getting stranded in Preston. He’s also being supported by The Night Café and Indigo Husk, so seeing 3 great bands for just £10 sounds like a no-brainer to me!

Saturday 14th October

Diet Cig at Lancaster Library

£7.50 (getitloudinlibraries.com)

This New York pop-punk duo are making an exciting appearance right on our doorstep. For just £7.50, you can see this high energy group attempt to break the stained glass windows of our local library. Get involved and learn more about the awesome Get It Loud In Libraries project!

Tuesday 17th October

Sälen at Gullivers, Manchester

£7 (DICE)

This sassy electronic trio are branching out of London to bring their plethora of catchy tunes, such as ‘So Rude’, ‘Copper Kiss’ and ‘Heartbreak Diet’, to Manchester’s Northern Quarter. Expect the unexpected from this band.

Thursday 19th October

Anteros, Yonaka and Stereo Honey at The Ruby Lounge, Manchester

If you’ve read this far, congratulations, because you’re about to discover the best value ticket yet… this is a free gig! All of these bands are brilliant so it’s pretty much impossible to be disappointed by this show. If you want to get your hands on this hot ticket, head to: www.livenation.co.uk/artist/hopscotch-tickets