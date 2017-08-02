Lancaster Arts Funding Success

Lancaster Arts, Lancaster University’s award winning arts organisation, will receive continued Arts Council England funding for the next four years. The organisation has been awarded £412,212 between 2018 and 2022, which will ensure its continued growth.

The successful bid recognises Lancaster Arts’ strengths in high-quality artistic presentation and participation, developing ‘its reputation for supporting emerging and established artists through commissioning and showing work’.

Lancaster Arts is delighted to have the opportunity to work with a broad range of artists ranging from new associate partner, the BBC Philharmonic, to local aerial company, ‘Turn Around Dance’, who’ll spend a fortnight using the facilities and expertise of Lancaster Arts to develop their new show ‘The Thief, the Fox and the Phoenix’ in August. Financial and technical support will also be provided to ‘Two Destination Language’, the winners of the Lancaster Arts bursary, to develop their latest show based on identity and Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

The Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, Professor Mark E. Smith, said: “Lancaster University and Arts Council England enjoy an excellent relationship which supports artists and arts organisations to improve the quality of arts and culture across Lancaster and the UK. I am particularly excited by the developing relationship with the BBC Philharmonic.

“We are delighted that Arts Council England will continue to support Lancaster Arts and recognises the high calibre of their programme. Thanks to their reputation they have secured high profile performances from artists such as Nicola Benedetti, Gob Squad, Ockham’s Razor and Andy Holden whilst showcasing innovative work devised and co-created with our local communities and artists.”

Director of Lancaster Arts Jocelyn Cunningham said: “We are thrilled to receive this national recognition of our work here at Lancaster Arts and excited to build on our history of showing amazing work at The Nuffield Theatre, Peter Scott Gallery and Lancaster International Concerts. This will enable us to continue our artist development programme with particular attention to talent retention within the region.”

Lancaster Arts’ full autumn programme will shortly be announced. Their arts season will launch with an author talk featuring Anthony Horowitz in the University’s Great Hall on 12 September with tickets. For full details see www.lancasterarts.org or call 01524 594151.