Creative Column: “Romeo and Juliet” by Josie Eckersley

Is there any greater love story you know
Than that of Juliet and her Romeo?
The star-crossed lovers, a story for the ages
But was it as simple as it seems on the pages?
Behind the façade of this man outside the door
Was a lust-filled lothario who never wanted more I thought I knew the story, at least that’s what I believed
But did you fall for it too, are you really that naïve?
Behind Romeo’s sweet talking lies
It was nothing but getting drunk and achieving highs
The boy whose rage could not be suppressed
Raised his hand in a moment of distress
Behind her back, another had his attention
Was she not good enough for his affection?
I stood on the balcony, and looked out below
And wondered, wherefore art thou is my Romeo?
Juliet waited, but she knew he wouldn’t return
She dealt with the truth, a hard lesson to learn
But you never know the real story, only what you see
They didn’t get a happy ending, and neither did we