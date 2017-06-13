Cultural Calendar: weeks 28 – 30

LUTG PRESENTS: AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

Tuesday – Thursday Week 28, The Storey, Theatre

Ten strangers, apparently with little in common, are lured to an island mansion off the coast of Devon. Over dinner, a record begins to play, and the voice of an unseen host accuses each person of hiding a guilty secret.

LUTG PRESENTS: THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

Saturday Week 28 & Monday Week 29, The Storey, Theatre

LUTG present their take on this Tony Award-winning play about the life of Anne Frank, the young girl who famously wrote about her experiences hiding from the Nazis during World War 2.

LUFP SHOWCASE

Saturday Week 28, 2pm, The Dukes, Film Showcase

Months of hard work come to fruition as 7 short films, all made by members of the Film Production Society, premiere at the Dukes. The screenings are followed by an awards ceremony at the Apothecary Bar.

LU FINE ART DEGREE SHOW 2017

Wednesday Week 29 – Tuesday Week 30, Peter Scott Gallery, LICA and Bowland Studios, Art Exhibition

Entitled ’53 More Things to do in Zero Gravity’, this exhibition is a celebration of three years of making, thinking, sharing and learning.

JOKE AT THE OAK

Thursday Week 28 & 30, 8pm, County Bar, Comedy Showcase

The Comedy Institute’s bi-weekly showcase returns. Get down to County Bar for some drinks and some laughs to celebrate the end of exams!

LUCI PRESENTS: SKETCHICAL

Friday Week 28, 7:30pm, County Bar, Comedy Sketch Show

The slightly musical sketch show which follows the story of Zack and his dream to write and star in his own musical. With quirky characters, comedy sketches and (a few) songs, it’s sure to be a fun-packed musical adventure!

ALIEN: COVENANT

Saturday Week 28 & Monday Week 29, 8pm, The Dukes, Sci-Fi Film

The crew of the colony ship Covenant find what they believe to be an uncharted paradise. It soon reveals itself to be a dark and dangerous world inhabited by monstrous creatures.

MY COUSIN RACHEL

Friday Week 29 – Thursday Week 30, The Dukes, Film

A young Englishman believes his mysterious cousin to be guilty of murdering his guardian, but finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms. Sam Claflin and Rachel Weisz star.