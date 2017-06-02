Creative Column: “TV Dinner” by Joanne Skelton

blinded by a dripping forehead
she ignores her ballooning knees

her thighs are glued to the floor
like her eyes trapped by the screen

she adores the paraded models
although they can barely walk

wheelchairs ferrying piles of fat
skeletons compressed by bulk

her hands are shaking as she digs
in the dishes heaped by her side

convinced she’s sat on chocolate
but a wrapper is all she finds

lumps of potato swimming
sprinkled with salt from her cheeks

bodily fluids coating the carpet
build-up amassing to weeks

who can blame her if the TV says
curves make the boys go wild

better off dead than thin and alone
she shovels chews swallows her bile