Creative Column: “TV Dinner” by Joanne Skelton

blinded by a dripping forehead

she ignores her ballooning knees

her thighs are glued to the floor

like her eyes trapped by the screen

she adores the paraded models

although they can barely walk

wheelchairs ferrying piles of fat

skeletons compressed by bulk

her hands are shaking as she digs

in the dishes heaped by her side

convinced she’s sat on chocolate

but a wrapper is all she finds

lumps of potato swimming

sprinkled with salt from her cheeks

bodily fluids coating the carpet

build-up amassing to weeks

who can blame her if the TV says

curves make the boys go wild

better off dead than thin and alone

she shovels chews swallows her bile