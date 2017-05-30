Trend Watch: Sportswear

As you may or may not have noticed, with this issue of SCAN being Roses themed, we at Fashion & Beauty are on the same track, and the trend we’re bringing you this time round is: sportswear.

Perhaps 2016 and 2017’s biggest trend, fashionable sportswear can be purchased in every high street shop, and even designers are taking a sporty twist on their designs. It only needs to be minimal, and the pieces that make up your look don’t have to perfectly ressemble what you would go to the gym in! The line between convenience and style have been perfectly blurred, giving birth to a trend to have fun with.

Alternatively braded as Athleisure, the sportswear trend comprises pieces of sports gear styled fashionably.

Adidas do sportswear perfectly, and their lines featured in Topshop stores (particularly in Lancaster) are captivating, and luxurious. Their tees that come in all colours, with the triple stripe down the sleeve, look fab under pinafore dresses or with dungarees, and paired with trainers, you have a cutesy yet tomboy look, that’s both relaxed and super stylish.

ASOS stock lots of activewear, suitable for all sports. Most are also wearable for day-time, without looking like you’re about to hit the gym or the university playing fields. This particular online retailler also has fabulous sport-inspired pieces of its own. They are currently stocking a gorgeous off-the-shoulder sweatshirt, perfect for cosying up in bed, but also for nailing the cold-shoulder trend that we all know and love.

Topshop are currently stocking some gorgeous pieces from sportswear brand Fila, but their own fluro sweatshirts have caught my eye; they’re gorgeous. And of course, Ivy Park is still being stocked – Beyoncé’s pieces are still looking fab.

So get sporty this season in your trainers and your leggings, because the activewear trend is here to stay!