Have you tried … Trampolining?

This week, SCAN spoke to Lancaster University Trampolining Club Publicity Officers Laura Nixon and Sophie Bird, to find what is on offer at one of the more unusual sporting societies. Because trampolining is likely to be a sport which many have not tried at a serious level before, the club are extremely welcoming and very inclusive, with a beginners level and an experienced level available, with many opportunities to move up the categories. Laura and Sophie state that it is one of the most exciting sports available as well, with opportunities to learn more and more stunts as your ability develops, starting with seat drops and straddle jumps, before moving into more inventive somersaults and twists. In terms of competitions, there’s plenty of opportunities to represent Lancaster, with the club competing in the NEUT (Northern English University Trampolining) league, BUCS competitions, any invitational competitions which become available, and of course Roses.

Laura and Sophie have been delighted with the level the club have reached this season, with a record number of medals being won this season, including a silver medal at BUCS. Furthermore, many personal goals have been reached and the individual members have improved in confidence and ability. The pair state that several of the clubs members have moved up to a higher level, adding more complex routines to their skill set, showing that the standard of coaching is at a high level.

In terms of Roses, the club narrowly missed out on a win, however brought back 7 medals. Laura and Sophie state that Roses shows is the prime example for how supportive the club is, as team morale is always high right through the competition. Preparation has already began for next season, and with Roses in Lancaster, they are confident that the trophy will return to the red rose.

So, if you like the sound of trampolining, LUTC are always on the lookout for new members and you would always be welcome. Find LU Trampolining Club on Facebook, or email trampoli@live.lancs.ac.uk to find out how to sign up for a taster session.