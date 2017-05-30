ASOS Looped

In September 2016, ASOS launched Looped deeming it: “your new sneakers and style destination, dedicated to bringing you the latest drops and ways to wear them, plus outfit inspiration from the globe’s biggest sneakerheads.” They also claim that: “if, like us, your style starts from the sneakers up, then you’re in the right place”.
So with this issue being Roses and sports-themed, I thought I would deconstruct Looped and see what they pull together for the best of sportswear. The sneaker brands that Looped collaborate with are as follows: Nike, Adidas, Vans, Converse, Asics, Reebok, New Balance, Puma, le coq sportif, and Saucony.
Looped have brought together the best crop-tops from the above brands and I am already in love with a particular long-sleeved one from Nike; it has blocks of colour on the front, and is white elsewhere. Similarly, Puma’s velvet wrap crop looks luxurious, and could easily be paired with a mini skirt or even a midi skirt, or culottes, for a sophisticated night-out look.
Their main story, however, focuses on Vans Old Skool Platforms which have been revamped, adding a second layer to their waffle-soled kicks. Thanks to Rihanna, the creeper-style sole is a big thing, and she sure made it fashionable! The soles are a nod in the direction to fashion, and they can be styled with a variety of pieces to vamp up the look, so you’re more stylish than Sk8er Boi.
So my tips for what to rock your double-soled Vans with are…
- A funky coloured anorak. Perfect for the on-off Lancaster weather, a mac with a splash of colour will keep you looking stylish. Just avoid anything too ditsy or floral, we don’t want you looking like children walking round campus courtesy of SCAN!
- Hoodies. Looped feature a photo of a white hoodie layered with a Cali green, black and pink palm shirt, and it looks fabulously fresh. How about you try out this style, or I will, and I’ll post my look on Instagram @scanfash if it works out!
- Denim. Weather they are cropped jeans, a denim pinafore, or a utility-esque jacket, styling your kicks (whether Vans or not) is a fab way to look relaxed, and work the sportswear trend in a fashionable way.
