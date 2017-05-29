Sweatproof Makeup

Roses is finally upon us, which means it’s time to get our sports wear on and represent Lancaster in the sporting competition against York, but with sport comes sweat and shine, which will never look good in the trophy photos. Many people are fine with the no makeup look, but what about others who feel uncomfortable barefaced? Whether you’re a gym goer, or compete in competitions, these tips allow you to wear enough makeup to have the confidence for your work out, without clogging your pores.

FACE

Cosmopolitan’s beauty editor Leigh Campbell recommends putting as little on your face as possible writing that ‘anything on your skin (even moisturiser) is going to get in the way of what your skin is actually designed to do when you work out: cool you down.’ However, if you’re having a bad skin day and can’t leave the house without some form of coverage you could use a tinted moisturiser (with SPF) as it adds a subtle glow of colour to your face without clogging your pores in the same way a foundation would – my favourite is the Nivea Tinted Moisture Day Cream. For concealer, the best option without a doubt is Collection’s Lasting Perfection as it’s cheap and extremely long lasting. This alone would cover dark circles throughout the day, but if your skin is particularly oily or if you’re planning an intense exercise session at the gym then I would also suggest combining this with Collection’s Primed and Ready Eye Primer. It has a pink tint to it that makes your eyes appear much more awake and it also makes concealer last that extra bit longer in the gym. Just make sure you only apply it to the under eyes, avoiding anywhere on your T-zone where your pores are largest.

To set your makeup, avoid using powder, instead use a setting spray, like L’Oréal’s Infallible Matte Setting Spray. It makes your skin look healthy and shine free, without clogging your pores in the way a powder will.

EYES

Eyes are the real focal point of this look! Where possible, it’s encouraged to avoid powder eye shadows as they really don’t last as long in the gym. My favourite eye shadows to use are the Maybelline 24 Hour Colour Tattoo’s. They are a super creamy formula and do not budge, no matter how much exercise you do. Just use your finger to apply a wash of colour to the eyelid – no blending required. It also might be an idea to stick with more neutral colours, as a smokey purple eye doesn’t really suit the gym environment or the university playing fields. As far as mascaras go, my favourite waterproof is the L’Oreal False Lash Sculpt as it adds length, and volume to your lashes. Most importantly, it stays on the eyelashes no matter how hard you sweat.

LIPS

There are so many tinted lip products on the high street, that keep your lips hydrated throughout the day, as well as adding a subtle wash of colour. My go to are, The Body Shop lip balms because they look beautiful, feel hydrating your lips for hours and they smell delicious too, which is always a great perk! It’s important to avoid a bright colour on your lips, or you’ll risk looking like the joker by the end of the day.

If wearing makeup gives you the confidence to face the day, or win a competition then don’t be afraid to wear it whenever; makeup is always an option when you’re exercising as long as you’re savvy with your product choices.