Women’s badminton wins Roses

York’s Roses victory was confirmed with the two points gained from their win in the women’s 2nd Badminton, after winning 6 matches to Lancaster’s 3 on Sunday afternoon.

Play took place in the Arena, along with the Men’s 1st; with two doubles matches apiece occurring simultaneously, there was always something exciting to observe, and as such the crowds were large and in good spirits.

It’s an event in which – along with the 1st team – the side playing at home are typically victorious; since the formation of the 2nd team badminton as an event in 2013, no women’s team – from 1st nor 2nd – has ever recorded an away win.

This stat looked to maintain its consistency early on, with York claiming both of the initial matches 21-14 21-18, and 19-21 21-13 21-18 – York’s Beare and Morley claiming the latter game.

The two-match lead was never improved on, however, as Lancaster won in straight sets in the third and fifth matches. York maintained their advantage, with the score at four matches to two as the seventh and eighth games commenced.

With York appearing to close in on the win – needing to claim just one of the remaining three matches – two huge sets in quick succession for Lancaster saw them claim the seventh match and take the eighth match to a third set.

It was in this third set, however, where York stormed to a 21-7 set win, to claim the eighth match and the overall victory. With the pressure off in the final set, York capped off their performance in straight sets.

Lancaster can be proud of their work – with the exception of that 21-7 loss, they picked up at least 13 points in each set – but York repeat the scoreline from their previous home Roses.