Editorial Committee Applications 2017/18

Applications for the 2017/18 Editorial Committee are now open. We encourage applications from all backgrounds; whilst previous involvement in SCAN is beneficial, it is by no means necessary. If you have any further questions about the specific role you are applying for, please do get in touch with myself or with the current Editor for that section (contact details available here).

The available roles are listed below. For more information about each individual role, and tips on your application, please click the links below:

Unless otherwise stated on the above pages, the application will consist of the following questions and task. There is no minimum word limit, but try to keep below 200 words for each question:

What experience do you have that would make you suitable for this role?

What is your vision for the role?

What other commitments will you have next year, aside from your studies?

An unedited excerpt from an academic essay can be found by clicking here . Please edit this as you see fit, provide a short explanation of what you did in the editing process, and return with your application questions

Anyone wishing to submit an application must email b.crow@lancaster.ac.uk by 6pm on Thursday June 1st. Short, informal interviews may take place week commencing 5th June, so please provide your availability for this week with your application. If you will be away from Lancaster, please provide Skype details or a telephone number for this purpose.

I look forward to receiving all of your applications, please don’t hesitate to ask if you have any questions or queries that are not addressed here.