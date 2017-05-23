York storm to a win at Netball 2nds

With the Lancaster 3rd team drawing first blood in Sunday’s Netball earlier, the pressure was on the 2nds to continue Lancaster’s winning streak. From the get go, the game was FAST. So fast it was often difficult to keep up, with goals galore; 5 minutes in it was already 7-3 to York. Clear interceptions and clean passes saw York dominate the first quarter 14-10. York showed no signs of slowing the game down at all in the second quarter, with the goals flooding in through an excellent partnership between their rather tall GA and GS, with it being 30-20 at half time.

With the deficit increasing, Lancaster came into the second half full of fire, spirit and classy netball. Lancaster had a massive mountain to climb if they were to reclaim the lead, it wasn’t impossible, but York’s formation and strategy appeared unbreakable. Lancaster just couldn’t keep up with the strength of the York shooters, with the third quarter seeing York reach 46 to Lancaster’s 29.

Credit where credit is due, Lancaster never stopped fighting. They showed true spirit and determination for the entirety of the fourth and final quarter, never once ceasing to give it their all, even though frustrated by the strength of the York side and their unbreakable partnerships at both ends of the court. A special mention to Rosie Whitfield for her unbreakable defence of a particularly frustrating York attacking partnership, not once did she stop giving it her all.

The game finished 61-41 to York, an undeniable and highly deserved win for them. They played and controlled the game, persistently keeping up their desired fast pace and feisty tactics, which the girls in red equally met. Lancaster played a flawless game, but York were the stronger side on the day both defensively and in attack.