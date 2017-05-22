Lancaster Lynx dominates in rugby league

22From the outset of the match Lancaster were strong and utilising their physicality. In the opening 10 minutes York hadn’t handled the ball in Lancaster’s half, with this being the product of Lancaster’s big hits in defence and power going forwards.

Yet this dynamic combination didn’t manifest into points on the board. York’s first attack of the match came on the 20 minute mark, the 20 minute mark also saw the first points of the match being scored. York scored a try after breaking through the Lancaster ranks, but the conversion was missed when it rebounded off the sticks. Lancaster responded well and were able to take the lead 5 minutes later after a break down the left wing saw them cross the line, with the conversion being scored by Nathan O’Connor.

It wasn’t long until this lead was increased, with another try being scored out wide and all 6 points being taken. Despite Lancaster taking the lead, York remained competitive with them narrowing the score to 2 points just before half time – a great kicked enabled them to make the metres needs to cross the line, with the conversion being scored this time.

The second half followed a different narrative to the first, with Lancaster scoring an additional 4 tries, all of which were converted whilst York unable to rack up any additional points. A solo, length of the field try was the most spectacular one of the day, with a Lancaster player managing to weave his way past several York players before crossing the line, to cheers from the supporting fans – even some York fans! The precision of Lancaster’s kicks and their confident offload game saw them run away with the match with the final score being a sterling 36-10.