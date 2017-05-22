EXTRAVS 2017: Announcements, speculation and rumours

Extravs are a long-standing tradition at Lancaster University: a party thrown by each of the eight undergraduate colleges in Week 10.

It’s around this time that each college starts to give hints and teasers about the much-anticipated theme of their event. There is a history of red herrings, though, so not everything can be taken at face value.

This page will be updated with all the current information on Extravs that’s been released – as well as any rumours and speculation that’s floating around.

Last Update: 20 May

Heard any rumours or speculation? E-mail scan.news@lusu.co.uk.

LONSDALE

Date: 27 June

Acts: TBA

Last Year: Comic-Lon

Lonsdale have announced the date of Extrav to be 27th June. They’ve released one teaser depicting the Lonsdale mascot doing the worm, superimposed on various landmarks and movie scenes – backed by the song “Shooting Stars” by Australian electronic duo Bag Raiders.

Suggestions on Facebook so far include “Wonders of the World”.

BOWLAND

Date: 28 June

Acts: Just Jorge, Jack Sprigg, George Williams, Beano, Sam Hough, LUMACS, LUPole

Last Year: Lost Jungle

Bowland College have said on Facebook: “For the past few years Bowland has put the extrav theme up for a college vote, this year that changed. In the run up to the release on June 2nd we’ll be giving you hints to the final 3 themes.” along with the hashtag #CostaDelBowland and a poster depicting a pool, rubber duck, beach ball and palm tree.

Teaser number 2 features slogans: “things are heating up” and “things might get a bit messy”.

FYLDE

Date: 27 June

Acts: TBA

Last Year: “Once Upon A Strav”

Fylde College have released two teasers already – the first showing a Union Jack flag. The second a video of UK Politicians Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Nigel Farage.

A Brexit-themed Extrav is a popular guess right now, but Chris Middlehurst has revealed that he suggested the idea to Fylde JCR in January (via e-mail) and was turned down. Perhaps it’s a decoy?

FURNESS

Date: 29 June

Acts: TBA

Last Year: RoboRave

Nothing but a Facebook event from Furness yet.

CARTMEL

Date: TBA

Acts: TBA

Last Year: Cirque Du Cartmel

Nothing from Cartmel yet.

GRIZEDALE

Date: 28 June

Acts: TBA

Last Year: Carnidale

Grizedale have posted a teaser video – showing a space shuttle launch, a news report about a nuclear accident and a video about an AIDS leaflet.

PENDLE

Date: 27 June

Acts: TBA

Last Year: Spystrav

The only clue so far appears to be: “If you don’t get tickets you’ll be green with envy”

COUNTY

Date: 28 June

Acts: TBA

Last Year: Alice in Wonkaland

No hints yet from County.