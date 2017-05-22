Drama as York disqualified from College B’s football

York defeated Lancaster with a late goal in the college Bs football, but were disqualified for fielding the wrong team.

The game was supposed to be between the B teams of York’s Vanbrugh College and Lancaster’s Bowland College, but York instead fielded the UYAFC 4s side.

The game itself was short on goalmouth action. Lancaster went close through an ambitious back heeled attempt, but it failed to trouble York goalkeeper Ant Eyles. A decent chance for York at the other end was put over as the defences dominated.

Eyles had to be on his toes to keep out a Lancaster free-kick as the second-half began. A bit of handbags followed shortly after as Lancaster appealed for a penalty; York felt that the player went down too easily.

The game seemed to be petering out towards a draw until Pugh knocked in a winner just a couple of minutes before the end. But it was rendered irrelevant by the subsequent revelations.

The circumstances of York’s disqualification were unclear. There was talk after the match that the two sides had agreed on the change of team prior to the game, with York effectively conceding the match to Lancaster.

Despite taking the point, the Bowland captain lamented his team’s post-Easter rustiness, but encouraged them to regroup ahead of next month’s Founders series against Lonsdale.