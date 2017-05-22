Cultural Calendar: weeks 25 – 27

LUTG PRESENTS: SAUCY JACK AND THE SPACE VIXENS

Monday – Wednesday Week 27, D2 Bar, Musical Theatre

The Space Vixens have come to save the day at Saucy Jack’s cabaret bar set in a futurist galaxy. Expect lots of glitter, glamour and disco in LUTG’s take on this cult musical reminiscent of the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

LUTG PRESENTS: PROOF

Thursday – Saturday Week 27, The Storey, Theatre

Inheritor of her deceased father’s genius, Catherine begins to fear that she’s acquired his debilitating mental illness, too. Based on the David Auburn play, ‘Proof’ tackles themes of gender, academics, relationships and the self.

TAKE 2 CINEMA SCREENINGS

Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 7:30pm, Take 2 Cinema, Film

Big blockbuster movies screened on campus every week. Coming up: Beauty and the Beast (week 25), Get Out (week 26) and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (week 27).

JOKE AT THE OAK

Thursday Week 26, 8pm, County Bar, Comedy Showcase

The Comedy Institute’s bi-weekly showcase returns. Get down to County Bar for some drinks and some laughs!

KATY BRAND – I WAS A TEENAGE CHRISTIAN

Saturday Week 25, 8pm, The Dukes, Stand-up Comedy

Katy Brand’s hit Edinburgh Festival show is an honest, fascinating and funny exploration of her self-imposed conversion and total immersion in evangelical Christianity.

TRAINSPOTTING

Thursday – Saturday Week 26, The Dukes, Theatre

The intense story of Mark Renton, his friends, and their lives in the Edinburgh heroine scene of the 80s. A no-holds-barred, in-your-face stage adaptation of the Irvine Walsh novel.

THE QUEST

Thursday – Friday Week 25, The Dukes, Theatre

Across the world and throughout history, we have been fascinated by remarkable tales of adventure and discovery. Not all our adventures are quite so far from home however…

LANCASTER COMICS DAY

Sunday Week 27, 11am, Lancaster Library, Comic Books

Comic book authors, illustrators and editors offer insights from the industry as Lancaster Comics Day returns for its third year.