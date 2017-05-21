Women avenge the men in basketball

Lancaster’s Women’s Basketball team avenged the defeats of their male counterparts with a stunning 50-21 victory on Saturday evening.

The ladies’ victory sees them make it four wins in five years over York, as well as recording their best defensive shut-out on record.

In a match that was well-attended by both sets of supporters, Lancaster’s first-half performance put them in an excellent position – entering the third quarter 30-4 up.

As York attempted to mount a comeback – with what was easily their best quarter offensively, picking up ten points – Lancaster replied by extending their lead, with seven points – including a three-pointer – coming from Lancaster’s #16.

Going into the final quarter 44-14 down, a win for York looked to be out-of-sight; however, they edged the final quarter 7-6, with York’s own #16 also getting a three-pointer. It was, however, too little too late, as Lancaster’s fantastic first-half performance kept York chasing shadows.

Aided by chants of “defence, defence” from the red-robed supporters, Lancaster’s ladies prevented York from getting anywhere near to tying the match, and their work on-the-ball – including an occasional slowing of pace when in possession – was tactically inspired.

Taking advantage of moments of desperation from York led to Lancaster successfully staging multiple counter-attacks; this was the source of the majority of their second-half points – with York behind the ball, Lancaster’s play was pragmatic and steady, but when York’s players piled forward, Lancaster were opportunistic upon winning possession.

York may find comfort in their second-half performance when the temptation was for heads to drop, but it really was Lancaster’s day, with the resulting four points adding to an optimistic feel across the Lancaster camp as Saturday’s events drew to a close.