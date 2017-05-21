3-3 draw in College A football

After a hard-fought game between two quality sides, the spoils were shared with the final score sitting at a thrilling 3-3 draw.

York dominated most of the game and despite an early Lancaster lead, pushed back to equal the scoring just shy of the end of the first half. Lancaster weren’t going to give up easily though and with tempers flaring between both sides, they struggled to get a grip despite a flurry of good chances. Late on in the second half, all seemed lost and it looked as though the lads were heading for a disappointing journey home. However, the strike force had other ideas and after coolly slotting home a well worked string of passes, they found themselves 3-2 down with the second half coming to its conclusion. They pushed on and left York scrambling and tired, as they tried to keep up with a rejuvenated effort from the Lancaster boys. As a result, after a well worked cross, their equaliser was found. The game was unfortunately plagued by a number of high tempered moments from the York team, which came to a head when fists were raised after Lancaster looked for a quick restart after their 2nd goal. Ultimately though, it did little to trouble the lads as they, in the words of their captain; ‘Fought back hard and earned a well deserved draw that is an example of the teams dedicated spirit and positive attitude.’