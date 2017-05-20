Last minute score stuns York in the men’s 2nds rugby

Lancaster win in one of the most closely fought battles of Roses 2017.

The second’s rugby union match was an action packed affair. The scoreboard switched sides throughout the entire match, as the two teams struggled to break free from each other.

The forwards and backs alike from both teams produced fine finishes, especially by Bernardo Benshimol, showing that hard work on the training field does pay off when it really matters. The atmosphere was electric, and so was the match, as Lancaster trailed 12-10.

The 2nd half proved to be nothing but end-to-end drama.

Last-pass interceptions and fumbles plagued the entire 40 minutes until Harry Dixon for Lancaster finished an opportunistic try with 15 minutes left, giving them a 17-15 lead.

All seemed lost for York, with the scoreboard against their favour and a player sent to the bin for a high tackle. However they scored a try from a wonderful set-piece, gaining roars of approval and gasps of despair from the spectators. Was it all over for Lancaster?

The game ebbed and flowed, with each team exchanging leads. With only a few minutes to go, Lancaster fired into the lead, going 31-25 ahead with a try converted by Kieran Holmes-Darby, encouraging a pitch invasion as the Cats thought they’d won it.

The drama was not over though, as York scored a last minute try, but the conversion was not found, meaning Lancaster just survived.

It was a brilliant game, with both teams fully deserving the applause from the spectators as Lancaster edged it 31-30.



