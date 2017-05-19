Film Review: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2

Okay, so before I actually start getting into the business of reviewing this film I’d like to point out that I didn’t think this was a perfect film, all films have their own flaws. It is, in my opinion however, by far one of the best films of the year so far.

The first Guardians of the Galaxy film was probably one of the best films that Marvel have ever made so the most recent film in the series had some pretty big shoes to fill. Not only was the first film witty and fall-over-laughing hilarious but it also had one of the best soundtracks of all time. We all loved to watch Chris Pratt dancing around to Redbone’s ‘Come and get your love’ in the original, and I know that if you say that you don’t hum along when it comes on then you’re lying. The music for Vol.2 was just as exciting if not better in parts, although I feel as though it was lacking a ‘come and get your love’ revival.

I went to see Vol.2 at the opening showing at midnight on its release date and the cinema was packed, unsurprisingly. About 30 minutes and far too many random adverts later the film finally began and the audience waited with baited breath as our favourite Marvel five-some took to the screen. Around 10 minutes in and I was a little worried that Marvel had lost its touch, for me personally I thought the beginning was particularly slow. Some people might have enjoyed the build-up but in all honestly, I was hoping for a better start. The start of the original film was jam-packed with humorous one-liners from Chris Pratt’s character Peter Quill or ‘Star-Lord’ but this one seemed to be lacking for me. Only once the action really started were we shown the same wit as we were given from the beginning of the first film.

Once the film got kickstarted however, the humour came rolling in thick and fast. Unlike the original, which didn’t give us much opportunity to get to know the group behind the action, we were really able to see how the five Guardians interacted with one another and this bought a further dynamic to the group and the film. Without giving away too many spoilers, watch out for the new-found father-son type relationship with Baby Groot and Peter Quill, and the blossoming relations between Peter and Gamora.

Overall, if I had to give this film a score out of 10 it would definitely be somewhere near the 10 mark. It’s a real masterpiece once again from Marvel. Somehow, they always manage to draw us in and take us on a rollercoast ride of emotions with great ease and Vol.2 is no different to this usual Marvel routine. I would highly recommend using this film as a form of procrastination during this exam period!