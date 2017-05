Regrets. Questions. Mistakes

They’re the consequences of my outtakes.

Drowning away my sanity;

This is not my regularity.

The storm is now finally passed away

Leaving me standing alone,

With my head bowed low

Help me love, to not explode.

In shame, grief and disgust.

Oh why did I mistrust?

But now, this is the time to change

And kiss away all the pain.

Let me help your heal your wounds;

Those in your heart and in your womb.

Let me have all your sorrow

And I’ll let you have my better tomorrow.