Lancaster suffer in women’s football

York were favourites going into this game early on day 2 of the tournament. This fixture was the rather unfortunate choice for the opening ceremony in Lancaster last year, when York ran out 7-0 winners.

Lancaster might have feared that a similar scoreline was in store when Rosie Hay’s low finish gave York the lead with barely a minute gone. York dominated the first-half, thanks in no small part to the contributions of Romy Fernandez. The York winger’s pace was a weapon Lancaster could not match, and twice she whipped in dangerous balls, with Hay shooting wide from the second.

Fernandez then found Kayleigh Peters, but the shot was straight at Hannah Skelding. At the other end, Lancaster failed to score from a rare chance. The visitors made it to half-time just a goal behind, and must have felt that they were in with a chance of getting back into the game.

However, it did not take long for York to double their lead after the break, with Peters sliding in the second. There was a moment of controversy shortly after as Lancaster got the ball in the net, but it was adjudged to have gone out before the cross came in. Both sides struggled to create chances in the second-half, but that suited York much better.

The full-time whistle confirmed York’s win, with the loud home fans rising to applaud their team. Some pride restored for Lancaster after last year’s result, but the four points belonged to the home side.

On the Sunday, the second team took to the pitch, but unfortunately could not match York’s ability. The home side went ahead from with a powerful header early on, and despite Jean Morris’ excellent penalty save shortly after, it did not surge Lancaster on. York went into the break 4-0 ahead, but despite some inspired defending by the team in red, they could not stop York romping home 6-0.