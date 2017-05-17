10 man Lancaster edge to victory in men’s football 1sts

There was not a seat empty at the newly furbished athletics stadium as the men’s first football kicked off. Both sides were keen to get off to a positive start with good chances in the first ten minutes but neither side could capitalise. It took 17 minutes for Lancaster to register their first shot on target, however it was a tame shot from the edge of the box and the keeper dealt with it easily. Lancaster then had a corner cleared off the line by the keeper to keep the score at 0-0. For the remainder of the first half there was little action and few chances were made by both teams, however just five minutes before the whistle, a Lancaster player was shown two yellow cards in quick succession for a heavy tackle and then his response to the referee and York player. The match was close before, so now it seemed that York may have the upper hand against the 10 man Lancaster.

The depleted Lancaster came out from the break with real passion and their defence was even more solid than before. York came out flying and registered more shots though for the first 15 minutes but Lancaster took their chance when it came and a great cross into the box was fired into the back of the net to give Lancaster the lead. This goal appeared to demoralise York and they didn’t seem likely after conceding to come back with an equaliser. Lancaster continued to play well and managed to hold out to end the game with a surprising but well-earned victory.

Final Score: York 0 – Lancaster 1