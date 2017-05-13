York win gruelling cross country

On the Sunday afternoon of Roses, still all to play for in the overall scoreboards, Lancaster and York runners warmed up for the Men’s 10k cross-country and the Women’s 8k cross-country.

Setting off from 22 Acres field, and cheered on by a small crowd of supporters, the runners took two routes around the field – returning to finish back at the starting line.

In the Women’s 8k York took a clear victory. Runner number 179, York, stormed ahead and crossed the line with an incredible time of 28.23. She was shortly followed by York’s 161 in second with a time of 29.38, 170 in third with a time of 30.12 and 163 in fourth with a time of 30.36. An impressive and clear victory for York. Lancaster’s 122 was the first red runner to cross the line, taking a respectable time of 32.04.

The Men’s 10k was more closely fought. York’s 159 stormed ahead, taking first place. He was joined in the top four by York’s 189 and Lancaster’s 112 and 101: meaning the next runner would decide who took the race. It was a York victory as their 154 and 160 crossed the line in quick succession to cheers from the crowd.