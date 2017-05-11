Lancaster swept aside in squash

The first match saw David Aitken take on York, it was a fast paced game but York were more clinical in their finishing and took the point. David came back for Lancaster and had to fight hard after initially being 10-4 up to 10-9 to eventually win the second game.

After this game, however, York appeared to find another level in their performance and took the next two games and eventually York won the first match of this best-of-five competition. The second match was much more straight forward for York and although Lancaster put in a good performance they were unable to match up to York’s standards.

A controversial dangerous play decision by the umpire against York was unable to slow down their winning ways and the second match was won 3-0. It appeared in the third match that Lancaster would be winning their first match of the competition when they went 2-0 up in games. A large crowd of York supporters then arrived to give their player a boost and it wasn’t long until York managed to bring the match back to 2-2.

The final game of this match was worth more than just this match, Lancaster were playing to remain in the competition and York were playing to take the Roses points. There was brilliant play from both sides but edged out on front to win the game and securing York took the points.

Speaking to SCAN at the end of the match, Aitken said “competing in Roses is unlike anything I’ve ever done before and is essentially mini Olympic’s game between the two universities. The atmosphere was exhilarating particularly due to the large crowd that spectated and the close competition.

“I built stronger friendships with my team mates and their motivation was essential due to playing away. Playing my match was very challenging however enjoyable due to the scores being so close. Overall I would recommend taking part if you have the opportunity and come try out Squash!”

There was disappointment in the other games, as Lancaster failed to take any Roses points in 2017. Whilst last year the women shone as the men faltered, they could only manage a 3-2 loss. The men’s 1sts and 3rds were able to take a game at least, but both fell 4-1 to give York a whitewash in the squash.