Indoor hockey women’s 1st: Lancaster 5 – 2 York

Lancaster’s women suffered a disappointed 5-2 loss in their first team’s match at the newly renovated Sports Arena. Despite having a number of players sent to the sin bin, York had the power to ensure that Lancaster were not going to get back into the game after falling behind. Lancaster pulled it back to 3-2 near the end, but some quick attacks from York killed off the game.

York started strongly, winning a corner and subsequently a penalty that they coolly dispatched. The intent was obvious, and immediately after they scored again, only for it to be ruled out. York had all of the frantic opening exchanges, scoring another two before Lancaster could reply.

For most of the first half, York were down a player, and whilst Lancaster tried to make their advantage count, it was to no avail, spurning two penalties. In the second half it was one-way traffic towards the York goal, but an impressive display from the York keeper meant that Lancaster were thwarted.

After excellent work from Short, Lancaster did pull a goal back, but this only forced York into a more offensive formation to kill off the game. Two quick goals dented Lancaster’s hopes of a comeback, and they ran out 5-2 winners.