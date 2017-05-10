Cultural Calendar: weeks 23 – 24

17OPEN
Monday Week 23 – Tuesday Week 25, Peter Scott Gallery, Various Art Events
The OPEN season continues at the Peter Scott gallery. A vibrant programme of performances, discussions and creative events offers the chance to try new things and talk about ideas.
TAKE 2 CINEMA SCREENINGS
Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 7:30pm, Take 2 Cinema, Film
Big blockbuster movies screened on campus every week. Coming up: The Lego Batman Movie (week 23) and Logan (week 24).
JOKE AT THE OAK
Thursday Week 24, 8pm, County Bar, Comedy Showcase
The Comedy Institute’s bi-weekly showcase returns. Get down to County Bar for some drinks and some laughs!
WE COULD BE HEROES
Wednesday & Thursday Week 24, The Dukes, Theatre
It’s Lancaster, 1942, and a group of young children make a fantastic discovery among the wreckage of war and destruction. A brand new play about war and peace, winners and losers.
NORTHANGER ABBEY
Tuesday – Saturday Week 23, The Dukes, Theatre
This delightful adaptation of Jane Austen’s Gothic comedy is witty, fast moving and stylish. There will be a post-show talk-back with the cast after their performance on Tuesday 9th May.
A QUIET PASSION
Sunday Week 23 – Thursday Week 24, The Dukes, Film
The life of poet Emily Dickinson is brought to vivid life in Terence Davies’ biopic. Now recognised as a genius that penned some of the greatest verses in American literature, the poet was virtually unknown in her lifetime.
THEIR FINEST
Friday Week 24 – Thursday Week 25, The Dukes, Film
This sharp-witted wartime romance tells the story of a scriptwriter hired to write propaganda films for the government at the time of the London Blitz. Starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy
LA1 SHORTS
Saturday Week 24, 8:30pm, The Dukes, Short Film Festival
LA1 Shorts is an exciting and friendly short film festival, back for its second year at The Dukes! Come along to witness some of the best efforts from filmmakers in the Lancashire region, and vote for your favourite.