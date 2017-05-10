Cultural Calendar: weeks 23 – 24

17OPEN

Monday Week 23 – Tuesday Week 25, Peter Scott Gallery, Various Art Events

The OPEN season continues at the Peter Scott gallery. A vibrant programme of performances, discussions and creative events offers the chance to try new things and talk about ideas.

TAKE 2 CINEMA SCREENINGS

Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 7:30pm, Take 2 Cinema, Film

Big blockbuster movies screened on campus every week. Coming up: The Lego Batman Movie (week 23) and Logan (week 24).

JOKE AT THE OAK

Thursday Week 24, 8pm, County Bar, Comedy Showcase

The Comedy Institute’s bi-weekly showcase returns. Get down to County Bar for some drinks and some laughs!

WE COULD BE HEROES

Wednesday & Thursday Week 24, The Dukes, Theatre

It’s Lancaster, 1942, and a group of young children make a fantastic discovery among the wreckage of war and destruction. A brand new play about war and peace, winners and losers.

NORTHANGER ABBEY

Tuesday – Saturday Week 23, The Dukes, Theatre

This delightful adaptation of Jane Austen’s Gothic comedy is witty, fast moving and stylish. There will be a post-show talk-back with the cast after their performance on Tuesday 9th May.

A QUIET PASSION

Sunday Week 23 – Thursday Week 24, The Dukes, Film

The life of poet Emily Dickinson is brought to vivid life in Terence Davies’ biopic. Now recognised as a genius that penned some of the greatest verses in American literature, the poet was virtually unknown in her lifetime.

THEIR FINEST

Friday Week 24 – Thursday Week 25, The Dukes, Film

This sharp-witted wartime romance tells the story of a scriptwriter hired to write propaganda films for the government at the time of the London Blitz. Starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy

LA1 SHORTS

Saturday Week 24, 8:30pm, The Dukes, Short Film Festival

LA1 Shorts is an exciting and friendly short film festival, back for its second year at The Dukes! Come along to witness some of the best efforts from filmmakers in the Lancashire region, and vote for your favourite.