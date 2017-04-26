Preview: Sounds From The Other City Festival

This Sunday, all eyes are on Salford for ‘Sounds From The Other City’, an urban music festival taking place in venues across the city such as The Old Pint Pot, The Kings Arms and Islington Mill. Founded in 2004, the festival has been slowly but surely gaining a reputation for showcasing some of the best rising talent in alternative music, bringing over 2,000 people to the Chapel Street area every year.

This year’s lineup certainly does not look as though it will disappoint! The event will bring bands such as the controversial newcomers HMLTD, Flamingods, Heavenly Records’ Amber Arcades, Goat Girl and Fazerdaze to Salford. And of course, the festival will also be showcasing some of the very best talent from the North West, including Horsebeach, IAMDDB, TVAM and The Lovely Eggs. Most notably however, the festival will be headlined by OTOMO X, a new band comprised of Fay Milton and Ayse Hassan from the post-punk band Savages. Their set at SFTOC will be one of the first live shows for their new, eagerly anticipated project.

We’re looking forward to checking out some of the other promising artists on the line-up, including Hand Habits, Hannah Peel, The Orielles, Callista Rouge and Prayer. And seeing as artists such as Sampha, Pumarosa, Lapalux and alt-J have all previously graced the line-up, you can pretty much guarantee that some of the bands playing in Salford this Sunday will become huge stars in the next few years.

Check out our playlist of must-see artists at this year’s Sounds From The Other City!