BREAKING: Cat Smith will stand for re-election in June

Cat Smith will run for re-election in the Lancaster and Fleetwood constituency.

Theresa May announced yesterday morning her plans to call an election on 8 June, despite denying rumours that she would.

Cat Smith, currently the Labour MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, announced her intention to stand for re-election in a statement, saying: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve as the Member of Parliament for Lancaster and Fleetwood since 2015, representing my home seat in Westminster has been something I have thoroughly committed myself to. I am pleased that the local officers of the Labour Party have endorsed me to stand in the General Election due to take place in June.“

Smith was elected in the 2015 General Election, taking the seat from the Conservatives with 42% of the vote. She supported Corbyn’s campaign for leadership – and was appointed as Shadow Minister for Voter Engagement and Youth Affairs in June 2016.

Smith described her campaigning plans, saying she will work “flat out.”

“Since being elected just two years ago I have hit the ground running and got stuck in with our community – quite literally when Storm Desmond hit. But I have also been a strong voice in Parliament too, fighting for the government to commit to spending on flood defences which will in turn support our local economy, protecting homes and businesses. Sadly, to date, the funding has not been committed and if re-elected this is one of my priorities.”

“Lancaster needs a Labour MP to stand up for our NHS and public services which are being slashed under this Conservative Government. I have never been afraid to speak out – even when I am a lone voice or in a minority I will stand up for our area. I was one of the first MPs to oppose fracking and call on the government to protect the environment and respect the local decision made by our County Council.”

However, Smith campaigned against Brexit – whereas the constituency voted marginally (51.1%) for it – and this could place her position in Parliament in jeopardy.

She also campaigned for Labour Leader Corbyn – who has proved unpopular with some Lancaster and Fleetwood residents according to The Guardian.

Smith studied Gender Studies and Sociology at Lancaster University in 2003 – where she was in Cartmel College.

She identifies herself as Christian, socialist, feminist, republican, a trade unionist and a bisexual.

It is unclear, at this stage, who else will contend the seat. In 2015, the Conservatives, UKIP, Lib Dems, the Northern Party and the Green Party all put forward a candidate for election.