Dressed in Pink

I have been considering writing about the colour pink for a while now and then, there I was, on a train back up to Lancaster after the holidays, reading an article in February’s edition of Glamour on, yes you guessed it, pink. Typical. They beat me to it. Anyway, flushed with annoyance and just slightly green with envy, here are my thoughts on the colour of the year.

Blush hues, candy pastels and bubble-gum tones are dominating the season , bringing a new way to stand out from the crowd and challenge your confidence. They can be worn casually but also you can dress up to the nines or head-to-toe in the shade.

The end of last term saw me purchase a pink leather skirt, hitting two trends on the head. But since then, I’m looking at introducing more of the shade to my daily wardrobe. I wear said skirt quite often, as it goes with my jumpers and many of my tees. I’ve also a pink tailored jacket from River Island, an absolute beaut and easy to wear both for formal occasions and every day to uni.

More often than not, especially as a female, you put on an outfit and look in the mirror, pull a face at your reflection, throw the clothes on the floor and leave the house in jeans and a hoodie. This happens to me far too often. But hopefully a few pink pieces will leave you feeling happier in yourself, and your outfit.

Despite it being one of my favourite shades since the year don’t, I never really thought much of wearing pink. Let’s be honest, the shops are not exactly teeming with pink delights, unless you’re a new-born baby girl. But recently, as you may or may not have noticed, high street designers have been working the colour into their palettes, almost so subtly that the pink has blended in a little too well.

Yet, take time off from thinking about your busy timetable and the lectures seminars and readings that will come, and think pink. But you don’t just have to be pretty in pink, you can be respectively edgy too. Zara in particular have this leather jacket in a gorgeous baby pink pigment, which, with ripped jeans, converse and a simple tee would have that cool glamour we all desire. But to look a little less Barbie and a lot more understated, I would suggest only opting for one pink piece within an outfit. There is no need to overdo it.

If you’re reading this and thinking, “yeah but how?” then I have a few ways you can incorporate the colour into your everyday wardrobe.

Step 1. Your statement piece. Like my jacket and my skirt, pick a pink piece like one of these items and then you’re onto a winner. a bold pink is a great way to go, as it’ll show that you’re really serious about making a statement. But a muted hue will also set the bar high, showing you’ve got real taste when it comes to fashion.

Step 2. The shade for you. In all honesty, I would advise sticking to what you know when it comes to a colour like pink. Although it was once every girl’s favourite colour (stereotype, I know), pink is pretty bold, and not as easy to wear as ne might think. So, pick a shade that suits your skintone and hair colour. Don’t forget, you can always go bolder with your makeup look – see Maddy’s tips for pink lids.

There are only really these two steps when it comes to pink. Don’t be afraid to be a flamingo and stand out from the crowd! You’ll be dressed to impress, and look super cute at the same time. What’s not to love about a candyfloss outfit?