“We are the choices we make”. We’ve definitely heard many sayings, whether to say that the choices that we make don’t define us or whether to say that we make the choices and hence the consequences should be faced by us. A lot of weight is put into contradictory statements in the choices that we make. People pick and choose to let us know whether a choice is right or wrong depending on whether they like you as a person or if they think that it’s something you could have seen but just chose to avoid anyway.

But really, why do we put so much emphasis on what other people would think? Technically, before making a choice, we weigh out what society would think, what people close to us would think but seldom really weigh out what we want and if it’s something we would regret later on. I’ve had close friends come to me and say things like I want to do or be something but my parents won’t be happy about it. But, if it’s good for you and if you enjoy something, I think what other people think doesn’t matter.

“Easy for you to say, you’re not dealing with the consequences”. You see, the problem is communication. Sometimes, we communicate and it still leads to a dead end. Maybe both parties still refuse to compromise or even think that it’s a good idea. I personally feel that it would be to go and do it anyway if you think the choice is right. If the people who claim that they love you even remotely care, they would support your decision eventually, because no one wants to see you miserable. I know this because I’ve been through it before.

The decisions that you make definitely lead you to the path that you’re meant to be on, as clichéd as it sounds. But at the same time, it doesn’t necessarily define you. You could have been having a bad day and you might have made a decision that you would not have normally made, but that all comes down to a lot of things. So, if we were to put it down to the fact that us making a choice at a certain time is not influenced by anyone, then perhaps, we could undeniably say that the choices that we make define us. But, due to the relativity of choices, we can’t say that.

The choices that we make at the end of the day would either be a lesson or a simple decision. How it influences you at the end of the day is much more important than the choice itself. The key is learning from mistakes if you’ve made one, or if you make a choice concerning others, you have to be ready to stand for it and not be afraid. Because at the end of the day, you’re being who you want to be and I’d rather live without regrets and so would you.