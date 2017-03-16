Creative Column: ‘Chilli Con Carne (Serves 6)’ by Sam Steele

For this recipe, you will need:

2 onions (large)

4 cloves garlic

1 half-written essay (hardly started)

4 mushrooms

2 red peppers

3 tbsp of (barely) holding it together

2 tins tomatoes

2 tins kidney beans

1 stock cube of monotonous routine

500g mince

1 tsp chilli powder

1 hot and bothered cook

Procrastinated hours

Step 1: take the onions and cloves,

divide and subdivide; dice your woes

to small translucent pieces; slide in pan.

Step 2: infuse the smells, turn on fan

and watch as worried haze evaporates

away. Forget your stressed-out word-count state.

Step 3: brown mince, add chopped-up veg, and stir

until you prise the food that’s stuck and burnt;

coagulate into a troubled mound.

Step 4: pour sauce. Move th’ingredients round

the pan in figure-of-eight; listen to

the splodges, splurges, bubbles of the womb.

Step 5: sprinkle chilli, it’ll kick

procrastination out of you; lick

the spoon and add some seasoning to taste.

Step 6: wait ’til flavours blend. Don’t waste

the time before your meal well deserved;

first-draft your essay; eat; then no more work.