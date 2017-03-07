Cultural Calendar: weeks 18 – 20

LUTG PRESENTS: THE GLASS HOUSE

Monday – Wednesday Week 18, 7:30pm, The Storey, Theatre

This original piece by Liv Burton tells the story of Anna, a writer, who goes missing when searching for the reason behind the disappearance of a young boy nearly two decades earlier.

LUTG PRESENTS: INCOGNITO

Friday & Saturday Week 18, The Storey, Theatre

Incognito tells three interwoven story exploring the nature of identity and how we are defined by what we are able to remember, or struggle to remember. Incognito explores what it means to be human.

TAKE 2 CINEMA SCREENINGS

Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 7:30pm, Take 2 Cinema, Film

Big blockbuster movies screened on campus every week. Coming up: Silence (week 18) and La La Land (week 19).

JOKE AT THE OAK

Thursday Week 18, 8pm, County Bar, Comedy Showcase

The Comedy Institute’s bi-weekly showcase returns. Get down to County Bar for some drinks and some laughs!

LITFEST 2017

Thursday Week 18 – Saturday Week 20, Multiple Locations, Literature Festival

The 38th Lancaster Literature Festival presents a fabulously varied programme of events throughout March as we wave good-bye to the Winter and welcome the Spring.

JOSIE LONG: SOMETHING BETTER

Tuesday Week 19, 8pm, The Dukes, Stand-up Comedy

Described by the Telegraph as “razor sharp and mercilessly self-deprecating”, Josie Long’s latest show is about optimism and hopefulness in the face of loneliness and disappointment.

LICA THEATRE SHOWCASE

Wednesday Week 20, 6pm, Nuffield Theatre, Theatre

These final-year productions represent the pinnacle of the Theatre degree as students draw on all the skills and knowledge attained throughout their course. As ever, this year’s productions promise an astonishing variety of genres, visual aesthetics and performance modes.

FENCES

Sunday Week 18 – Thursday Week 19, The Dukes, Film

Oscar-nominated drama based on the August Wilson play. Denzel Washington stars as Troy Maxson, a blue collar worker in 1950s Pittsburgh struggling to come to terms with his missed opportunities in life.

MOONLIGHT

Friday Week 19 – Thursday Week 20, The Dukes, Film

Moonlight focusses on three stages in the young life of a gay African-American growing up in a rough Miami neighbourhood. Nominated for 8 Oscars including Best Picture, this is a moving and compelling story.

HIDDEN FIGURES

Friday Week 19 – Thursday Week 20, The Dukes, Film

In an era of racial oppression, three African-American women provide the backbone for the operation that sent John Glenn into orbit – a pivotal moment in the space race.