Or Vote RON …

If you don’t feel that there is a presidential candidate that is worthy of your vote – as is the case with any position – you can vote to Re-Open Nominations: RON.

RON will be listed on every election and can be ranked in any of the positions just as any other candidate could. If RON wins the vote, then no candidate will fill the role and, predictably nominations will reopen for new candidates.

Why might you vote RON? There are some issues where it seems all the candidates agree – and if you are in opposition RON might be the choice for you.

No candidate, for instance, has said that fee increases are a positive thing for the University.

No candidate for VP: Education has said that they fully support an NSS Boycott.

No candidate for VP: Campaigns and Communication has pledged to reduce funding to student media – maybe you feel that it shouldn’t be a priority.

SCAN asked all VP: Activities candidates for their Roses plans, perhaps you don’t like those plans?

So, remember to consider RON for all positions if you can’t see any other candidates fit the bill.