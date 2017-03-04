Spread the Cheer: Optimism

The trend to make all fashion-lovers happy is here, named: Optimism Chic. If you’re looking for a way to brighten up the beginning of your February, and the rest of your year, this trend is for you. The last of the winter months will be blooming with joy thanks to your radiant style.

To make second term brighter, and less mundane (because we’re really not for all that) make your wardrobe bright and colourful. Of course, we’re not suggesting you don’t keep cosy in your jumpers, but work your jeans with a pop of colour on top, or a fancy belt and some cute high-tops. Basically, anything colourful (or cute and fluffy) to get you through the day!

Positive thinking is the new black and rainbow stripes, stars and sunflowers, along with 80s florals and punchy pastels are the way to go this season. We’ll break down each sub-trend for you now…

PAINT ME A RAINBOW

Be brave and stand out. Wearing rainbow stripes is not for the faint-hearted. But, if done right, you’ll look oh so chic, as well as being the talk of campus! And you’ll certainly get snapped for our next Spine Spotter. If you’re hard-core enough, channel our favourite Alexa Chung, pairing her rainbow-striped Gucci jumper with a metallic midi skirt. Chic. Optimistic. Feeling it.

STARRY NIGHT

Bring the night to life and adorn yourself with the night-sky beauties: dainty little white stars. Burn bright with optimism in this hot-right-now print. It’s perfectly laid-back enough to work in the day-time and does not require a face of glitter, but highlighter on your cheekbones will be a match made in heaven.

PAINT ME LIKE VAN GOGH

Perhaps the less-conventional choice of blooms is going to be everywhere in 2017 thanks to Dolce and Gabbana featuring the flower on their SS17 catwalk. Van Gogh’s print will be painted up all pieces, and would look so good in cigarette pant form or a pyjama-style shirt.

80S REBRANDED

Chuck on your varsity jacket over a cutesy floral dress, or a plaid shirt round your waist and you’re ready to go. This sub-trend is perfect for uni as you’ll look totally off-duty yet show you mean real fashion business.

PASTEL PUNCHES

Positivity pastels are the way to go this winter season and will keep your wardrobe fresh until spring finally blooms. Go bolder than your usual pinks, and try yellows, blues and purples to make your outfits as delicious as candy.

Hopefully this guide has you feeling optimistic for the rest of the term…your wardrobe is a certified way of boosting your ood and getting us past coursework, through exams and into another wonderful summer! Don’t forget to share your outfits with us @scanfash on Instagram, and @SCANFashion on Twitter with the hashtag #scanstyle.