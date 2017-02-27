Lonsdale Memorial Bench Missing

Over the weekend of Week 13 , it was discovered that a memorial bench from Lonsdale College was missing.

The bench was on the perimeter road opposite House 41/2, sited for a student who attended Lancaster University.

Lonsdale College only has two memorial benches and therefore for one to disappear is problematic, not only disrespecting the college but also Jenny Grant, her family and legacy.

On Tuesday Week 14 Julie Shorrock, Lonsdale College Manager, sent an email to members of Lonsdale College, asking students if they knew the whereabouts of the bench.

The memorial bench was in memory of Jenny Grant, 19, who passed away in 2008. Jenny studied Criminology and Psychology and spent here first year at the university. She combined modelling with her studies at Lancaster, winning a national newspaper competition earlier that year to find a Page Three Girl and was embarking on a new career in glamour modelling.

Sadly, Jenny took her own life at her home in Wallasey on 13 September, 2008.

SCAN spoke to Julie Shorrock, The College Manager of Lonsdale, who said that:

“It is sad to think that a memorial bench has been taken and Lonsdale and other students have shown concern. Quite a few students like to sit on and around the bench no matter what the weather and contemplate life”.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the bench can contact Julie Shorrock or Lonsdale College, where all information will be treated confidentially out of respect of Jenny Grant, her family and friends.