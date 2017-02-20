Cultural Calendar: weeks 16 – 17

LISTENING TO YOUTH PROJECT

Tuesday Week 16, 6:30pm, Gregson Centre, Open Mic Try-Outs

An opportunity for young people (aged 16-22) to show off their skills in poetry, stories, songs or comedy. It’s free entry for audience and performers, and you get five minutes to show what you’ve got.

LUTG PRESENTS: BLITHE SPIRIT

Thursday & Friday Week 16, 7pm, Nuffield Theatre, Theatre

LUTG’s production of Noel Coward’s comic play. Blithe Spirit tells the story of Charles Condomine, who arranges a séance for research into the occult for his new novel. But at the séance, Charles’ first wife Elvira is summoned from beyond the grave.

LUTG PRESENTS: 1984

Saturday & Sunday Week 16, Nuffield Theatre, Theatre

LUTG’s production of the theatrical adaptation of George Orwell’s famous novel about a dystopian future in which independent thought is outlawed by the mysterious ‘Big Brother’.

HACKSAW RIDGE

Friday Week 16 – Wednesday Week 17, The Dukes, War Drama Film

Andrew Garfield stars in this Golden Globe and Academy Award nominated true story as Desmond T. Doss, a conscientious objector during the Second World War. Forced into combat anyway, he became a war hero without ever firing a single shot.

LUDANS PRESENTS: AROUND THE WORLD

Friday – Sunday Week 17, 7:30pm, Great Hall, Dance

The Dance Society’s 9th annual show is the biggest yet, with styles ranging from Korean to Jive as well as Ballet, Contemporary, Street and many more besides! Plus special guest performances from Specs Appeal and the Salsa Society.

TAKE 2 CINEMA SCREENINGS

Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 7:30pm, Take 2 Cinema, Film

Big blockbuster movies screened on campus every week. Coming up: A Monster Calls (week 16) and Passengers (week 17).

BATTLE OF THE BANDS FINAL

Thursday Week 17, 7:30pm, Pendle Bar, Music Competition

It’s the final of Bailrigg FM’s Battle of the Bands, and this year it’s the biggest competition yet! With a day in a professional recording studio at stake, expect an evening of high drama and entertainment.

LETTERS OF LANCASTER

Monday Week 16 – Saturday Week 17, Across Lancaster, Fine Arts Project

Reconnect with the community with this project across the city of Lancaster! Look out for maps and containers, find letters, and then join together at the Storey Institute on March 4th. Find out more at lettersoflancaster.wixsite.com/project.

JOKE AT THE OAK

Thursday Week 16, 8pm, County Bar, Comedy Showcase

The Comedy Institute’s bi-weekly showcase returns. Get down to County Bar for some drinks and some laughs!