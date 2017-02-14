Lucy Rose at Lancaster Library

In October, when Lauren Laverne announced on BBC 6 Music that Lucy Rose was coming to a town as small as Lancaster, I was surprised to say the least! Let alone that she was set to perform in the town’s library. But upon entering the venue, escaping from the Northern drizzle, the cosy, intimate surroundings seemed completely appropriate following the December release of her acoustic record ‘Live at Urchin Studios’. The petite stage was adorned with little jars, each with a light bulb inside and as the audience piled in, everyone sat on the floor with their legs crossed, as if it were primary school story time rather than a gig. The music of The Staves played through the speakers, adding to the relaxed ambience as green and purple lights flickered, bouncing off the stained glass ceiling. The support act Denai Moore invigorated the crowd with her powerful voice, before Lucy cautiously made her way through the crowd towards the stage.

Opening with ‘Shelter’, Lucy introduced the audience to her enchanting voice, singing in her characteristically soft tones. 2016 was quite the journey for Lucy Rose, who spent the summer travelling across South America, staying with fans and playing shows in a huge variety of venues. She explained how the trip allowed her to realise the importance of her music to her fans around the world, motivating her to create her highly anticipated third album. Following this, she played a new song, which will (probably) be called ‘New Company’. The track was very well received, showing that she is currently at the top of her songwriting game. Since the gig took place in a library, Lucy told several stories that have informed the writing process for her next record. She played a rare solo track called ‘Fernando’, written about one of the fans she stayed with in Paraguay. It addressed the frustration she felt because the only way she could change his life was through her music.

Before playing ‘Shiver’, Lucy encouraged some competition, telling us that her crowd in Bristol a few days earlier had not been as willing to sing along. Thankfully, Lancaster successfully fulfilled her expectations. On a personal note, Lucy confessed that she has always felt very different to her sister and not quite ‘feminine’ enough, preferring jeans to dresses. Then, she began to play another new song which discussed her parent’s disapproval of her as a teenager and their efforts to try and change her. Taking a seat at the keyboard, Lucy gave a chilling performance of ‘Nebraska’, with the lyrics “I’m walking on thin ice, to find who I really am” which clearly resonated with the audience on an emotional level. Ending on a more positive note, ‘Like an Arrow’ provided an upbeat, catchy ending to the most unique gig I’ve ever attended.