Mognies’ Future at Threat after Owner Sexually Assaults Child

Heavy police involvement concerning the owner of Mognies and charges of sexual assault has thrown the future of the takeaway into serious doubt.

After sexually assaulting a 15 year old girl in his delivery van, Mr Patel, 49, was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child under 16 with one count of sexual grooming after a trial at Preston Crown Court in November of 2016. A month later he was sentenced to four years in prison as a result and will live indefinitely on the sex offenders register.

Consequently, in what has been referred to as a ‘rare move’, Police are strongly pushing for the revocation of the restaurants ‘late licence’: such a move banning Mognies from serving any types of hot food between 11pm and 5am. The alcohol and late night refreshment license is an essential for any takeaway, especially one so primarily situated near a nightclub with hungry students pouring out throughout the night as Mognies is, so removing this would likely deal a death-blow to the business.

PC Andy Taylor, licensing officer based at Lancaster police station, said: “We have enough evidence for a full revocation of the licence which is very rare. If you want to sell hot food between 11pm and 5am you have to obtain a late refreshment licence… to get these late licences you have to observe the licensing objectives which are prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from harm… a full revocation is very rare because you are taking their business and livelihood off them but we are quite justified to protect any other children from harm… as a licensing authority we are looking to clamp down on any offences against children and we are here to protect children. We are sending out the message that we are dealing with these offenders.”

This isn’t the first time Mognies has been in the midst of serious controversy. Last July, after a police raid, it was discovered they were housing three illegal immigrants in one of their upstairs rooms, all three of which were promptly arrested, with this successful bust by the police even leading to a statement by the Home Office: “the three Indian men arrested in the raid are all having to report to the Home Office whilst their cases are dealt with.” As such, when owner Siraj Patel was found to have sexually abused a girl under the age of 16 it plunged the future of the fast-food establishment into considerable doubt.

At the time of this article going to press, Mognies remains open for business and is operating as usual, however, expect more updates on this story in the coming weeks.