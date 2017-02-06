Cultural Calendar: weeks 14 – 15

UNFOLDING THEATRE WITH LITTLE MIGHTY: PUTTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Wednesday Week 14, 8pm, Nuffield Theatre, Musical/Storytelling

Part riotous gig, part tender storytelling, Ross Millard (The Futureheads), Maria Crocker and Alex Elliott reveal the epic emotions within people’s relationships with music.

MONOLANCS: THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

Thursday – Saturday Week 14, 8pm, Nuffield Theatre, Activist Monologues

The Vagina Monologues combines acting with activism in a series of hilarious, heartbreaking, unique and thought-provoking monologues about the issues affecting women and girls worldwide. All proceeds go to a local aid organisation that supports survivors of sexual and domestic abuse.

LUBDS CHARITY SHOWCASE

Friday Week 14, 7pm, Great Hall, Dance, ran by the Ballroom Dancing Society

The Ballroom Dancing Society host their annual charity showcase in aid of Cancer Research UK. Includes performances from LUBDS, LuDanS, ULMS, Salsa, LUBells and more.

LION

Friday Week 14 – Thursday Week 15, The Dukes, Film, Drama

When five-year old Saroo takes the wrong train he is stranded thousands of miles from home. As an adult, armed with a handful of memories he begins a search for his real parents. Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman star.

DENIAL

Friday Week 14 – Thursday Week 15, The Dukes, Film, Historical Drama

Denial recounts Deborah E. Lipstadt’s legal battle for historical truth against David Irving who accused her of libel when she declared him a Holocaust denier. Stars Rachel Weisz and Timothy Spall.

TAKE 2 CINEMA SCREENINGS

Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 7:30pm, Take 2 Cinema, Film

Big blockbuster movies screened on campus every week. Coming up: Moana (week 14) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (week 15).

I WAS A WIFE

Wednesday Week 15 – Wednesday Week 16, The Dukes, Theatre

This production blends songs with witty storytelling and high energy performance in an intimate exploration of love, loss and the search for answers.

RACHEL PARRIS: BEST LAID PLANS

Sunday Week 15, 8pm, The Dukes, Musical Comedy

Comedian Rachel Parris presents her award-nominated show. An honest, hilarious take on what happens when your plans go down the drain and you have to build new ones.

T2 TRAINSPOTTING

Friday Week 15 – Thursday Week 16, The Dukes, Film, Black comedy crime drama

Sequel to Danny Boyle’s iconic 1996 film. Mark Renton reunites with Spud, Sick Boy, Begbie and other old friends after returning to the only place that he can ever call home.