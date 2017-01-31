Dance Through The Term

ballet trend photo

2016 was the year of crop tops and figure-hugging body-cons. But get ready to channel your inner Natalie Portman, as 2017 is set to merge the grace of dance with fashion as the ballet trend takes the fashion world by storm this spring and summer. This is after fashion runways ditched the edgy grunge in favour for loose floaty skirts and ribbon. It’s a beautiful elegant style, and you don’t need to go full feathers and tutu’s to pull it off. New Look and Primark have a range of affordable midi-skirts in a variety of styles and colours that may at first seem difficult to pull off, but midi skirts are by far my favourite item of clothing to wear because they are so versatile. Accompany the skirt with a pair of nude heels or be bold and opt for shoes with a pop of colour. Make sure to elongate the legs by choosing a heel without a strap. The ballet fashion trend doesn’t have to be reserved for a classy cocktail night with your friends either, you can dress the skirts down. A trendy look is to pair them with converse heels and a denim jacket or cardigan, perfect for a lecture or just a trip into town.

When you think of the trend, you think of a style that is very ‘feminine ’and elegant and this is a style that some people may feel that they cannot pull off. But this is not necessarily the case. The style has potential to verge on grunge becoming more, black swan than white swan. You can do this through buying a metallic silver skirt and a chunky dramatic necklace. You can even darken your makeup, with a dark plum lipstick or bold eyeshadow.

Skirts aren’t the only way to partake in the fashion trend, the real essence of the look comes from how you accessorise. New Look are currently selling ballet inspired shoes for £19.99, with ribbon that twists up the ankle. These shoes would be lovely with just a pair of skinny jeans, or a skater skirt just going to show that it doesn’t take much to wear the trend.

It’s the start of a new term but it doesn’t have to be dreary. Go to those 9am lectures with a spring in your step. It really doesn’t take much to achieve the ballet trend and it is a style that is loose, comfortable and trendy. Inject your style with the elegance of ballet and merge fashion and dance together.