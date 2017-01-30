Spring Trend Forecast

This season fashion is springing back with some pre-loved trends, only reinvented. Be sure to work a few of the trends into your outfits this spring and share them with us using #scanstyle on Instagram and Twitter.

KHAKI

The colour that works for every skin tone is back. Khaki pieces are so wearable and work with lots of other colours too. They’re not difficult to wear for any hair colour either, making them a bonus. A khaki shirt or trench coat will keep in-line with the usual military feel of the colour, but you could also try a skirt or a jumper if you’re wanting something more suitable for everyday wear.

FLORALS

Seemingly in every season, florals are making a little comeback this season but have been considerably downsized. Go for ditzy, all-over florals, rather than punchy, bold ones and you will hit this trend on the head.

SHIRTS

Deconstructed shirts were seen all over the SS17 runways, and they are an innovative way to style an everyday piece. If shirt dresses are more your thing, scroll through Pinterest first for ways to tuck it in to a pair of jeans or a skirt, playing around with different lengths. Alternatively, you can find great tailored shirts in our favourite high-street shops and on ASOS and Boohoo that have more interesting neck and hemlines.

TULLE

New fabrics have also come into the mix. Tulle is this season’s favourite, pushing out 2016’s suede and paving the way for a more feminine style. Topshop have some cute netted dresses at the moment, which would look fab over a vest top and a pair of jeans. Tulle is so versatile and can be worn with other fabrics to create interest. See Sarah talk about the ballet trend and to hear more about working it into your wardrobe.

RUFFLES

It seems that we don’t do simple anymore. Every item needs more than just a pattern, it needs some form of embroidery or slits, or, big this season, ruffles. Frills have been adorning nearly everything and a hemline can’t go without one nowadays. They sure are pretty and if done right, can be flattering and very feminine. But they also give an outfit a bit of an edge.

SLOGANS

I adore slogan tees and slogan jumpers, they are just a little punchier than a plain tee and are causal enough for everyday wear. They look great with ripped jeans, or a basic pair of skinnies and a fur gilet.

So, next time you open your wardrobe, how about you try out one of these trends. Or, get yourself out to the shops on the high-street or the charity shop on campus and see if you can pick up some new pieces for Spring.