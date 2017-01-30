Creative Column: ‘A Bird Dreams’ by Holly Lovering

I catch myself wondering at footsteps.

The clunk thud clunk thud and

The crunching of leaves.

Clouds don’t crunch, much as I might like sticking my head in them

Flapping my wings in them,

Catching a breeze like a hitchhiker,

Thumbs out and

Spreading them,

In my dreams? I’m on the ground floor

Straight backed

Toes uncurled

Eyes ahead.

And circled by people who don’t have to tug on my strings to keep me

Down here.

Balloon brained.

Let me go?

I won’t stop till the moon holds me.

I dream of a sound that comes in bellows,

Breathless,

All the noise that follows it hollowed,

Heard in the rough and felt-like cawing,

No more.

Not that whistled, wind-tipped roaring.

I dream that I roll in it

Mud-like, I want for a sound

That catches on me, not me getting caught in it,

When I’m folded,

Inside the tree-bough night, an afterthought,

I wonder at the long-legged,

Fearsome of the floor.

Flights of my day, set,

I lollop, knee deep in the grass.

But I?

I came with wings,

And clawed at the feet,

And so wide-eyed,

I’ll dream.

Want your work to be featured? Email scan.arts@lusu.co.uk with the subject line ‘CREATIVE COLUMN’ to submit poems of no more than 50 lines and short prose of no more than 1000 words.