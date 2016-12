Welcome to SCAN’s new regular column that showcases the best of our university’s thriving writing scene.

Different time zones.

He travels 10,000 miles.

Still cannot make time.

/

Different language.

She becomes fluent in his.

Still can’t understand.

/

Different people.

Sometimes minds touch, become one.

But still, different.

