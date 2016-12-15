Food4Thought – Philanthropic fun

As the end of term nears, when our minds have been drawn to the edge of reason under the mental weight of a ‘few’ assignments, and when the call of home beckons, we’re going to be thinking about what we’re doing over the break. Of course, with Christmas, Hannukah and all other sorts of festivities happening, we think of good times, food, wine and merriment. Of course however, every year seems to become more of a squeeze, and for people who have already had it tough for the past few years, this year may be no better.

With foodbank usage expected to peak during the Christmas period, it’s truly heart-warming to see a unique approach to amassing donations. Nathan Bentley and the team at Bass Race spoke to us about their event below, which is a twist on your typical end-of-term party; you can either pay for entry, with the funds being used to purchase items in need for the local foodbank in the Morecambe area or you can donate food and other items on the door!

“The Bass Race has been running underground music events in Lancaster for 4 years now. We have hosted events all over the city and been booked to play at many more. Throughout this, our heart and our soul have been firmly cemented within Lancaster, its community and its openness. We pride ourselves on having a crowd of party goers who are both committed to attending our events and have a social consciousness that we want to stimulate. Food 4 Thought is an idea thought up by Rich Reason and the Hit & Run Crew from Manchester. Through a marriage of the two brands, our event on the 16th of December aims to help us raise food and funds for the Morecambe Bay Food Bank and in return, we are going to throw a Bass Race party, with help from some of the talent we have booked previously, namely Rich Reason, Chimpo, Skittles and Truthos Mufasa.

“All members of the super group Levelz, through their intellect and lyrical mastery, the boys are kindly donating their time to come along and help us raise food and funds. Supported by Nuusic and Si Rose, we have the artists and now we need the dancers.

“To attend this event, we are asking you to donate 5 pieces of non-perishable food, all of which will then be donated to the Morecambe Bay Food Bank. You can pay an entry fee of £5 as an alternative which will be used to purchase warm clothing and essentials for people in need in the local area, either way, with your attendance, we guarantee you will be helping us go the extra mile. As it is Christmas time, the food bank are especially looking for donations of Christmas food items, think mince pies, tinned ham, that sort of thing.

Come to Glow Rooms on the 16th of December, bring food, bring your dancing shoes and let’s make a difference together.”

An end of year bash with philanthropic goals? Nothing could be more suitable for the festive season! Make sure you’re there at 11pm at Glow Rooms in town!

If you’d like to find out more, you can find their Facebook group page, or search for “Food4Thought”