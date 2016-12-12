All You Want For Christmas

It’s that time of year again. The time when family are quizzing you on what you’d like for Christmas but you just have no clue, and your usual response of “anything” is wearing thin. You also have to think about getting a perfect gift for everyone else; particularly that picky sister of yours. If you don’t know where to start looking, but particularly what to get, have no fear, I’ve compiled a list of the must-have gifts this festive season that that you can get on a student budget.

Thigh-high boots

These boots have made a huge comeback this season and it’s clear to see why. They’re comfortable, stylish and extremely versatile. They can be thrown on with jeans to make your rushed outfit for your 9am lecture look instantly more stylish and put together. Alternately, you can pair the boots with a skirt, dress or oversized T-shirt for a more made up, going out look.

These boots don’t have to be expensive either as there are many affordable pairs on eBay starting at around £20. I’ve already ordered some for my sister and I’m sure she’ll love them.

Knee-length coats

On a similar vein, another great Christmas gift idea is a knee length coat. I’ve seen men and women wearing them on campus and I’ve fallen in love. Any outfit looks glamourous when topped off with a long coat. And, you’ll be toasty warm on these frost-bitten early mornings we’re all painfully experiencing. Here’s a thought: you could even pair the coat with those knee-length boots! I’ve seen some lovely ones in Primark and New Look and some of them are decently priced (starting at £30. If you have an NUS card, you might be able to nab yourself an even better deal too, or hit online stores with student discount.

Makeup

If you’re after a gift for a makeup lover, I’d look no further than Sleek who, as always, have pulled it out of the bag. Their products are overpowering my own Christmas wishlist this year, and why wouldn’t they when they have so many gift sets this year that are both fabulous and extremely good value for money. My favourites include Say The Magic Word: Mini Matte Me collection of four liquid lipsticks, all for £5. The gift set I’m most excited for though, is the Sleek Makeup Palette Gift Set, that includes my absolute favourite Vintage Romance eye shadow palette, two lipsticks, a blusher, and a makeup bag all for £20- an absolute bargain and a gift that any makeup lover would be delighted with.

Hopefully, this article has conjured up some ideas of what to get for your family or what to put on your own Christmas list this year! It’s one less thing to worry about with those beautiful end of term deadlines looming!